DMC Makes It Clear That He Is NOT Running For President

There were news reports that DMC of the legendary hip-hop group, Run-DMC, was “allegedly” running for president after making a statement at a Major League Soccer game over the weekend.

But according to AllHipHop, the famed rapper from Queens, NY is NOT running for the Oval Office this year or ever.

This past Sunday, OutKick reported that the “King of Rock” would be placing a bid to become the next president of the United States. At an appearance at Red Bull Arena in New York City for Lionel Messi’s Major League Soccer debut, DMC spoke to the media outlet.

“The whole beauty of everything that’s going on, Messi being here, soccer, MLS, everything that’s going on, this is what the world is all about. We see so much division, but if we go to a soccer game or concert or museum, where the sports and art is, it’s a true representation of how great this world is. Not can be, is.”

And then he dropped this line.

“And I am running for President starting today, because in a beautiful place like this… what better place to announce it?” DMC stated. “But it’s all about togetherness and people coming together.”

AllHipHop spoke exclusively to the performer and he clarified that there are no political aspirations for him.

“That’s so funny! DMC said as he laughed. “That’s why media today is a joke. They just run with anything before even confirming it. I would never run for president. I get more done as a representative of all people. The point I was trying to make is the arts succeed where politics and religion fail.”

“The real world is when people who are from different races and cultures can come together at concerts, museums, plays, sporting events, restaurants, and comic cons. This shows the unique diverse but universally connected world we live in. Politics and religion are used divisively, but events with art and performance bring us together.”

DMC may be a bit busy celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, to run for office. He and his partner, Run, performed at LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells concert in Queens before reconnecting at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx a week later. The two shows were billed as the last time the two will be performing together. They only did so for the celebration of hip-hop; after their DJ, Jam Master Jay was killed in 2002, they declared that they would never perform as Run-DMC again.

