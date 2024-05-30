Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn DMX Estate To ‘Ensure His Music Lives On’ By Partnering With Artist Legacy Group DMX's estate is taking steps to preserve his legacy by appointing Artist Legacy Group as its exclusive representative.









Ashley Austin, the CEO of the entertainment management and legacy preservation firm, announced on Wednesday, May 29, that a significant step in maintaining and promoting the late rapper’s musical legacy, Billboard reports. “Innovative projects” are in the pipeline as the “Party Up” rapper has his name, likenesses, and other intellectual property rights managed by ALG.

As part of the partnership, ALG will oversee DMX’s rights for film, TV, literary, and documentary projects, brand collaborations, and consumer products.

“A force of nature. That is how I would describe DMX,” ALG CEO Austin said.

“Rapper, poet, actor, preacher—the man’s talent was truly limitless. I am honored to work alongside [co-administrators of the estate] Desiree and Sasha as we maximize the estate’s potential. Together, we will ensure that his message and music lives on.”

DMX’s fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, and daughter, Sasha Simmons, shared their support for the new venture and how it will continue to connect DMX to his fans after his death from a heart attack in 2021.

“Earl was devoted to his fans. He was grateful that they stayed by his side and walked with him through his ups and downs,” Lindstrom said.

“Sasha and I are confident that ALG is the right team to partner with to honor Earl’s music and legacy. For my son and all of Earl’s children and fans, we will keep Earl’s spirit alive.”

“My father, Earl, was more than an icon; he was my inspiration and guiding light,” Simmons added.

“His music touched countless lives, and his legacy will forever resonate in our hearts. With ALG by our side, Desiree and I are committed to preserving his spirit, ensuring that his art continues to inspire generations to come.”

DMX, born Earl Simmons in Mount Vernon, New York, in 1970, was a rap icon who rose to fame in the late 1990s with his 1998 debut album “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.” With his raw, in-your-face style of rapping “brutally honest” lyrics (via ALG), DMX quickly topped the charts and rose up the ranks as one of hip-hop’s greatest of all time.

His accolades include being the only rapper with five consecutive albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, and four Grammy nominations. As an actor, DMX starred in cult-classic films like “Belly” (1998) and “Romeo Must Die”(2000).

ALG was established in 2013 to preserve and honor the legacies of iconic artists. Other iconic artists on its roster include Sam Cooke, The Blues Brothers, Iggy Pop, Ronnie Spector, Bootsy Collins, Mick Rock, McCoy Tyner, John Belushi, Bill Haley, and Dean Martin.

