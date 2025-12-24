News by Sharelle B. McNair Do We Look Like Boo Boo The Fool? DOJ Says Epstein Letter Claiming Trump Had Love For ‘Young, Nubile Girls’ Isn’t Real One social media user questioned how the department got caught up in the lie - if they were the ones investigating.







The battle between what’s real and fake continues after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) claims an alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar naming President Donald Trump is fake.

The alleged letter is part of over 29,000 documents released Dec. 23 by the DOJ and has gone viral on social media. In the letter, Epstein claims Trump “shares our love of young, nubile girls,” according to NBC News.

“Dear L.N., As you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home,” the letter read, telling Nassar, “we shared one thing … our love and caring for young ladies and the hope they reach their full potential.”

“Life is unfair.”

But shortly after, the agency announced the letter wasn’t real after investigating its authenticity, pointing out several reasons for the conclusion, such as different handwriting and the letter being postmarked three days after Epstein’s death. The letter was also allegedly sent from Northern Virginia, when the late financier was jailed in New York.

The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE. The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time. The FBI made this conclusion based on the following facts:



-The writing does not appear to match Jeffrey… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

In a statement, the DOJ labeled the claims against Trump as “untrue and sensationalist.” “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the agency said.

“Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims.”

Epstein and Nassar have been accused and tried for the abuse of dozens of girls. Nassar was convicted of abusing gymnasts, including Olympic gold medal winners Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas, under the guise of giving them medical exams. Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct but never tried except for losing a sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit against journalist E. Jean Carroll in 2023.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche doubled down on the false validity and warned the public to “separate fact from fiction.” “Document production is just that. We produce documents, and sometimes this can result in releasing fake or false documents because they are simply in our possession, because the law requires this,” Blanche wrote on X.

“Case in point: the so-called Epstein Nassar letter is clearly FAKE – wrong handwriting, wrong return address, and postmarked three days after Epstein died. Fake videos of Epstein in his cell. Photos with no explanation. Sensational tales and lies by random people. These are not reality. We will continue to produce every document required by law. Let’s not let internet rumor engines outrun the facts.”

There has been lots of sensationalism and even outright lies these past few days about the “Epstein Files.” But let’s separate fact from fiction. Document production is just that. We produce documents, and sometimes this can result in releasing fake or false documents because… — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) December 23, 2025

However, the letter has been floating around for a few years. Associated Press first reported on the letter’s existence in June 2023 based on roughly 4,000 pages of documents related to Epstein’s suicide. But the contents of the letter remained unopened.

Social media users are side-eyeing how quickly the DOJ found the letter to be false just days after calling for an investigation into former President Bill Clinton to see if he was involved in any of Epstein’s crimes after pictures of the two together in the early 2000s were released to the public. “Sooooo, everything else is factual besides the parts of the files that reference the orange agent? BYE,” @_missmonroe wrote on IG.

Another user questioned how the department got caught up in the lie — if they were the ones investigating.

“The justice department is accusing the justice department of lying?” @otmbeatz317 asked.

