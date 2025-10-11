Legal by Mary Spiller Ex-NFL Star Reshad Jones Wins $9.5M Fraud Settlement Against Merrill Lynch According to arrest reports, Jones’ former financial adviser, Isaiah Williams, allegedly exploited the athlete’s accounts without proper authorization.







Former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones has reached a $9.5 million settlement with Merrill Lynch after accusing one of the firm’s former financial advisers of stealing millions from him during his NFL career. The settlement, finalized in August, became public this week.

According to a June 25 arrest report, Isaiah Williams, Jones’ former financial adviser, allegedly accessed the athlete’s accounts without authorization and diverted $1.56 million through 133 separate transactions. Investigators also stated that Williams funneled an additional $1.03 million through a Georgia woman named Octavia Monique Graham as part of a money-laundering scheme involving bank and Cash App transfers. Jones told police he had never met Graham.

Court filings allege that Williams used the stolen funds for lavish personal expenses, including flights, luxury hotels, strip clubs, jewelry, vehicles, and duty-free shopping in Mexico. Williams, who once worked for Merrill Lynch, was arrested in Palm Beach County and charged with multiple counts of organized fraud and grand theft, both first-degree felonies that carry potential 30-year prison sentences. He was released on $1 million bond and is awaiting trial, according to court records.

The case underscores a growing concern among financial watchdogs about the vulnerability of professional athletes to financial exploitation. In a joint statement provided to ESPN, Jones’ attorneys, Chase Carlson and Jeff Sonn, described the case as “another troubling example of a professional athlete being exploited.”

Merrill Lynch declined to comment on the settlement.

Records from BrokerCheck, a regulatory database that tracks financial professionals, show that Jones initially sought $16 million in damages in an arbitration claim against Merrill Lynch.

Jones, 36, was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia and spent his entire decade-long career with the Miami Dolphins. Over 128 games, including 113 starts, he earned two Pro Bowl selections and accumulated more than $56 million in career earnings.

The former safety has largely stayed out of the spotlight since retiring from the NFL in 2020, but his case highlights the ongoing risks athletes face when managing multimillion-dollar fortunes — and the critical importance of oversight within the financial advisory industry.

