Don Lemon Bags His First Gig Since Being Let Go From CNN

Don Lemon lands his first job since being fired from CNN.

The former news anchor has been booked to host Emil Wilbekin’s 7th annual Native Son Awards on June 16, Page Six reports. Wilbekin is a journalist and founder of Native Son Now, an organization dedicated to empowering Black gay men with positive representation and business opportunities.

The awards highlight “the achievements of Black gay and queer men who are leaders in their respective industries,” and will be hosted at Barry Diller’s IAC building in New York. Lemon was one of the very first award recipients in 2016. Wilbekin said having Lemon host the ceremony “feels like a full circle moment for Native Son.”

“He is one of the most visible Black gay men in media and his presence reinforces the importance and impact of our community,” Wilbekin said.

Native Son supported Lemon when he was fired earlier this year after being on air for 17 years.

“As one chapter closes, a new one will open,” the organization said in an Instagram post. “We thank you Don Lemon for speaking truth to power.”

He was accused of sexism after stating Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past her “prime” and got into a heated argument with Vivek Ramaswamy over race and the Second Amendment.

Lemon won’t be the only upstanding member of the LGBTQ+ community at this year’s awards. The honorees include Tony-award nominee Jordan E. Cooper, P-Valley star Nicco Annan, producers Patrik Ian-Polk and Chester Algernal Gordon, filmmaker Elegance Bratton, hedge fund found James Cole Jr., pastor Bishop O.C. Allen, activist Rashad Burgess, celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and interior designer Adair Curtis.