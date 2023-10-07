Robert ‘Don Pooh’ Cummins Teams Up With Patti LaBelle To Bring Brooklyn Chop House Dumplings To Walmart

Owner of Brooklyn Chop House, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, and the Godmother of Soul Patti LaBelle reportedly have begun an exclusive and lucrative partnership with Walmart stores to stock shelves with the restaurant’s famous dumplings.

According to AfroTech, the 79-year-old R&B singer and Cummins facilitated the new partnership through LaBelle’s company ZPAC, and the deal will allow for the Brooklyn Chop House’s Grocer Frozen Dumplings to be sold in over 1,000 different Walmart locations in the nation.

The BHC expressed their excitement over the new partnership.

They said in a press release, “We’re thrilled to partner with the legendary Patti LaBelle to bring the flavors of Brooklyn Chop House and BCH Grocer dumplings to homes across the nation through Walmart stores.”

Cummins described launching their frozen dumplings with the legendary LaBelle as monumental.

“They are a testament to the culinary creativity and passion that drives Brooklyn Chop House. Crafted with precision, these dumplings have become a beacon of excitement at my fine dining locations and franchised Brooklyn Dumpling shops. They represent a fusion of flavors that transcends boundaries, and now I am inviting everyone nationally to try our creative dumplings in the comfort of their homes,” the release stated.



The BCH Grocer Frozen Dumplings have various traditional and new flavors. While maintaining its commitment to quality, innovation, and authentic flavoring, the dumplings are available in “classic pork, mac and cheese, Korean BBQ-inspired beef cheese and bacon, and chocolate cake.”

The package bolsters the dumplings as “a fusion of tradition, delivering a burst of flavors that are sure to tantalize taste buds.”

So far, the launch has proven to be incredibly successful. The dumplings have already sold out in some stores since their widespread launch. The BCH thanked their supporters in a commemorative social media post.

The company said, “We are overwhelmed with the response from so many friends, loyal customers, and those who have always wanted to experience Brooklyn Chop House menu items but have yet to be able to get to our NYC locations; what a feeling, what an unpredicted response!”

