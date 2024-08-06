by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Donald Trump Capes For Young Thug, Says Rapper Needs To Be ‘Treated Fairly’ Trump shares similarities with the Georgia rapper. Both were indicted on RICO charges by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.









During a live podcast with controversial influencer Adin Ross, Donald Trump said that rapper Young Thug is being “treated very unfairly” in his Georgia RICO trial.

After Ross mentioned his “friend” Young Thug and his current legal battle, he asked Trump what they could do to ensure the rapper’s right to a fair trial. NFR Podcast shared the clip with X.

Donald Trump on Young Thug’s current situation with Adin Ross



“He’s gotta be treated fairly”pic.twitter.com/jCPiCJekg3 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 5, 2024

Trump responded, kind of.

“So, I heard about him, so I have heard he is being treated very [unfairly] by (district attorney Fani Willis), and I would tell her, she’s got to treat these patriots that are being all, terrible, all going after him, and I hear Young Thug is being treated…I heard the name. I heard it from other people that he’s being treated unfairly. So, he’s got to be treated fairly.”

Young Thug was indicted on racketeering, gang, drug, and gun charges in 2022. His case has caused much controversy, including a potential mistrial and the removal of its original judge. Despite this, he and five others continue to be detained.

Trump’s sentiments are not shocking, given his own RICO charges in the state. Young Thug, like Trump, is being prosecuted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Trump also criticized Willis, even mocking the pronunciation of her first name.

“She goes by the name Fani, even though it’s F-A-N-I, she wants it pronounced ‘faa·nee,’ little French, little French accent,” stated Trump.

However, according to Fox 5, Fani is a Swahili name that means “prosperous.”

As for Willis’ indictment against Trump for election interference, the Supreme Court’s June ruling on presidential immunity further complicates the case. Moreover, the Georgia Court of Appeals will hear Trump’s appeal of the Willis disqualification decision on Dec. 5, extending the actual trial even more.