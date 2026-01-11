Trump Says Diddy Asked For A Pardon In Writing, But He’s Not Granting It

Donald Trump disclosed that Sean “Diddy” Combs formally submitted a written request seeking a presidential pardon.

The President shared the information regarding the disgraced media mogul in a newly-revealed interview with the New York Times. During the sit-down conversation, Trump dropped the dime on Diddy and his attempts to shorten his prison stint.

Trump shared how the incarcerated entertainer asked his fellow media personality for the pardon “through a letter.” He even offered to show the NYT reporters the actual letter from Diddy. While he never ended up fulfilling the offer he made, he confirmed his thoughts on whether or not Diddy would get the crucial pardon.

Unfortunately for the Bad Boy Records founder, Trump does not intend to grant the pardon any time soon. This news differs from Trump’s still vague, yet more optimistic take on the issue, first sparked months ago. Referring to Combs as his old nickname “Puff Daddy,” the elected official first made mention to the request at an Oct. 6 press conference.

However, Deadline reports that Diddy’s former criticism of Trump during his first term severely dashed his chances of a pardon. Diddy’s self-proclaimed adversary, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, also urged Trump to not issue the pardon. Despite Combs’ legal team attempting to appeal to the president, Trump has explicitly shut down the option.

Mentioning the more formal request again, Trump opted not pardon. The move leaves Diddy to serve out the rest of his four-year sentence.

Following his headline-making indictment and trial, Diddy was found guilty of various counts, such as transportation to engage in prostitution, in July. The jury, however, acquitted him of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Despite the acquittals, the father of seven still received a prison sentence of 50 months. Combs currently sits in the Federal Correction Institution, also known as Fort Dix in New Jersey. If Trump sticks by his current decision to forego clemency, Diddy will remain behind bars until his expected release in May 2028.

