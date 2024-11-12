Politics by Daniel Johnson President-Elect Donald Trump’s Possible Day 1 Agenda Although Donald Trump has promised to be a dictator for a day, on the first day he takes office in January 2025, the reality may be different from his proclamations







Although Donald Trump has promised to be a dictator for a day on the first day he takes office in January 2025, the reality may differ from his proclamations in part because of the sheer number of things that he would need to do to make good on his threats.

According to The Associated Press, Trump has indicated that he wants to begin mass deportation, roll back the Biden Administration’s policies on education, fire thousands of federal employees, and pardon the insurrectionists who rioted at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In addition, Trump has indicated that he wants to close the United States border and to “drill, drill, drill” on Day 1.

According to Trump’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, “tens of” executive orders will be issued during the first week. Executive orders were a tool Trump utilized during his first term to bypass Congress.

Trump also wants to fire Jack Smith, the special counsel who has been prosecuting two federal cases against him, on day one.

Smith, however, is busy trying to wrap up those cases ahead of Trump’s inauguration due to the Justice Department’s policy that sitting presidents not be prosecuted.

Trump has made overtures to the insurrectionists, calling them “unbelievable patriots” and promising to help them on “the first day we get into office.”

In March, Trump said via his social media platform, “I am inclined to pardon many of them. I can’t say for every single one because a couple of them probably got out of control.”

Trump has also promised to end Biden-era protections for transgender students on day 1, noting in May that he has the power to do so unilaterally.

“We’re going to end it on Day 1,” Trump said. “Don’t forget, that was done as an order from the president. That came down as an executive order. And we’re going to change it — on Day 1 it’s going to be changed.”

Trump has also promised to “sign a new executive order” on Day 1 that cuts federal money for schools “pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content onto the lives of our children.”

Trump, or at least his national spokeswoman, has indicated that he could end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

During an appearance on Fox News, Leavitt said that Trump’s purported brokerage of a peace deal between the countries “includes, on Day 1, bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table to end this war.”

According to Georgetown Law professor Stephen Vladeck, an expert on constitutional law and national security law, what Trump has promised and what he can do are dependent on what will be upheld by the court system.

“Yeah, I mean, as soon as the president takes the oath of office, he or she can sign pieces of paper promising to do lots of things. I think the real question with a lot of what former President Trump is proposing is how much of that would actually require exercises of legal authority that would then be challenged in court. I mean, that was what happened with his first travel ban back in 2017 – hard to imagine that wouldn’t happen again if that’s where we are come January of next year,” Vladeck told NPR in October.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Trump’s plans regarding energy, foreign policy, and packing his government with loyalists through reinstating Schedule F could reasonably be expected to go into effect on day one; others, like closing the border and immediately deporting people, cannot logistically be carried out on day one.

RELATED CONTENT: Opinion: Why Trump’s ‘Agenda 47’ Is A Danger To The Black And LGBTQ+ Community