Kamala Harris Joins Latest 'Win With Black Women' Call, Thanking Coalition Ahead Of Election Day







Kamala Harris joined the last “Win With Black Women” call ahead of Election Day to thank her supporters for their continuous efforts.

The voter group held fundraising calls every Sunday since Harris announced her candidacy. On Nov. 3, two days before Election Day, Harris logged onto the Zoom call to express her gratitude for their tireless organizing. Thousands of attendees joined the two-hour virtual event to hear the Vice President’s final push to win.

“I thank everyone for building a coalition that has been hard at work to support our campaign. We can have an impact on people’s lives. We know it is our calling,” expressed Harris, as reported by 19th News. “It is about lifting people up and reminding them that we are a community of people who care. We have more work to do…We will get this done, and we will win, and it will be because we know what’s at stake. We know how to fight for all that is good and right for the future.”

That evening, Win With Black Women announced a historic $3 million contribution to the Harris campaign. Through its thousands of attendees, the coalition of Black woman advocates and voters continues to urge others to vote.

Black women voters remain a stronghold of support for Harris, especially in battleground states like Georgia. According to a Washington Post-Schar poll, 87% of Black women have supported the politician.

The call encouraged Black women to continue outreach to their grander networks and communities. Moreover, they urged for them to provide transportation and other support to help get people to the polls.

“I needed this call tonight,” expressed organizer Melanie Campbell. “Every state is a battleground if you’re living in it. But don’t let doubt get in the way on this last leg… #WinWithBlackWomen is more than a hashtag. It’s a movement.”

For many on the call, the months-long effort leading up to Harris’ moment refers to generations of activism. They emphasized that the next 48 hours are as crucial as ever, so they reminded one another of how their ancestors fought to get them here.

“We have really experienced something that our ancestors probably knew would exist one day, but we have seen it in our own time,” shared Donna Brazile, former presidential campaign manager and strategist, on the call. “You all have been at the table, and you’ve made so much happen. We are proud to be the descendants of those who have fought for the right to the polls for our people. Thank you to Fannie Lou Hamer for knocking on the door of a party that didn’t have a seat for you. Thank you for not quitting when it got tough, for standing up with determination because you simply wanted to be free.”

