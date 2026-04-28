Arts and Culture by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Doodle For Google Finalist Promotes Black Hair As Her ‘Superpower’ As She Vies To Win Contest Washington state high schooler Kameirah Johnson entered the art contest with a drawing focusing on Black hair power.







One Washington state high schooler is promoting the power and beauty of Black hair as a finalist for Doodle for Google.

Kameirah Johnson is one of five finalists for the art contest, with her drawing focusing on the legacy of Black hair in America. Her artwork, titled “Hair Power: The Crown that Grows From Us,” symbolizes her unbreakable connection to her tresses. Google and NBA all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo announced Kameirah as one of the esteemed finalists.

The Doodle for Google Art contest allows young artists to showcase their creative skills for a chance to get featured on the search engine’s homepage. Thousands of kids from grades K through 12 submitted drawings that align with this year’s theme of “My Superpower is…”

Kameirah opted to highlight her hair, representing a triumphant legacy for Black women and men to reclaim their natural styles.

“My superpower is my hair and the family history it carries. Each texture and style holds culture, care, and survival passed down without words,” wrote the high schooler in a statement. “Lying in the grass, our crowns rest without weakening. This kinky hair refuses conformity; it makes us different. Shaped by our lineage, our hair is undeniably beautiful.”

With her own crown, Kameirah hopes to maintain this history as she maintains her kinky curls. Her artwork, however, extends beyond the personal. By uplifting Black hair, she also spreads awareness of other movements that champion natural hairstyles. As social advocates continue to fight against hair discrimination, particularly through CROWN Act policies and legislation, Kameirah’s advocacy adds to this ongoing cause for diversity and justice.

Fans supporting her purposeful art can vote for Kameirah’s doodle until April 29. If she wins, Kameirah would receive a $55,000 scholarship and a $50,000 tech package for her school.

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