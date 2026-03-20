Legal by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ulta Beauty Salon Sued For Allegedly Telling Black Mother, Daughter It Doesn’t Do Their ‘Kind Of Hair’ Lauren Smith and her 7-year-old daughter allege they were denied service at a Manhattan location despite confirmed appointments.







An Ulta Beauty salon in New York City’s upscale Upper East Side is facing backlash after a lawsuit revealed employees allegedly refused service to a Black customer and her young daughter, telling them they don’t handle their “kind of hair.”

A racial discrimination lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan outlines what allegedly occurred when Lauren Smith and her 7-year-old daughter, identified as C.M., visited Ulta Beauty’s East 86th St. location on July 6, 2025, and were denied service, Gothamist reported. According to the complaint, employees cited their hair “type” and “texture,” claimed inexperience with “your kind of hair,” and criticized them for not disclosing in advance “what kind of hair” they had.

The lawsuit claims the mother and daughter had their hair fully covered in locs during the interaction, and that no employee actually examined it. The plaintiffs, both professional models, say they arrived for confirmed hair appointments at the East 86th Street location ahead of a photoshoot but were denied service.

According to the lawsuit, their stylist said she was “not comfortable” working with their hair type, and a store manager backed the refusal, criticizing them for not specifying their hair texture when booking. The complaint alleges the explanation was a pretext for race-based discrimination.

“This discriminatory treatment occurred in full view of other customers, causing severe humiliation to Ms. Smith and traumatic distress to her 7-year-old daughter, who left the store crying hysterically and asking, ‘What is wrong with my hair?’ and ‘Why can’t I go there if there are brown girls [in ads] on the walls?’” the complaint states.

The lawsuit argues the salon’s refusal violates New York State Human Rights Law, which bans discrimination based on traits linked to race, including hair texture, as well as state cosmetology rules requiring stylists to serve all hair types. It also alleges violations of federal civil rights law.

Citing broader inequities, the complaint notes many people with textured hair lack access to trained stylists and calls the incident part of a wider pattern of discrimination. The suit seeks damages, mandated training for staff, and other relief.

The complaint, filed by attorney Wendy Dolce, alleges the incident reflects a broader pattern of “systemic corporate indifference” at Ulta Beauty, citing past reports and claims of similar behavior. It references 2019 allegations from employees accusing the company of racial profiling — claims Ulta denied at the time, saying it was “disappointed” and reaffirming its commitment to “equality, inclusivity, and acceptance.”

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