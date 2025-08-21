News by Kandiss Edwards Door Dash Customer Destroys Driver’s Car Over Fried Chicken A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman tracked down her DoorDash driver and caused thousands of dollars in damage to the driver’s car.







A food delivery dispute turned into a felony case after police say a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, Janiyah Jones, tracked down her DoorDash driver and caused thousands of dollars in damage to the driver’s car.

Jones is accused of causing nearly $10,000 of damage to Faith Morris’s vehicle. If convicted, Jones faces more than three years in prison. According to court records, Morris lost cell service while attempting to deliver chicken wings and returned home to cancel the order. Morris spoke to TM4J about the incident.

Reflecting on the incident, Morris said, “She did this over a ten-piece chicken wing! She passed by Fryers [the restaurant] to come here.”

Morris believes her safety was severely compromised by DoorDash’s GPS, which continued working after the delivery had been canceled. The customer allegedly followed her location, then struck the car with a tire iron, hurled a brick, and shattered windows.

Morris was shocked by the turn of events that she says should not have been possible.

“There’s no way that she should have been able to call me for an hour after this happened. An hour? It’s absolutely insane.” Moments later, she recalled, “It was so crazy how the glass was just raining from the sky when she was hitting it.”

Milwaukee police secured a search warrant through DoorDash, which identified Jones as the suspect. They also matched Ring footage with body camera video from an earlier incident involving Jones.

DoorDash has condemned the actions. The company says it does not share personal driver information. However, the company did not comment on the capabilities of reverse GPS tracking using its app.

“This customer’s actions are completely uncalled for, unacceptable, and disturbing,” the company said in a statement. The platform confirmed it never shares a driver’s home address with customers.

Morris has not returned to work since the incident and described it as “a crazy situation.”

