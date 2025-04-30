News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Mississippi DoorDasher Arrested for Trying To Steal Items Ordered By Paralyzed Ex-Deputy Jackson resident Terel Hampton is accused of picking up an order and not delivering it to the retired deputy







A man working for DoorDash has been arrested after authorities say he tried to steal an order from a retired, paralyzed deputy.

According to WLBT, the incident took place April 28, in Mississippi. Jackson resident Terel Hampton picked up an order placed by former police deputy Brad Sullivan at Academy Sports, which was never delivered to him.

After not receiving the items he had ordered for his son, Sullivan checked the status on DoorDash, which stated that the order had been picked up by someone who signed off as “Dennis K.” Sullivan then contacted the store. The manager informed him that “Dennis K” had indeed picked up the order and left the store.

Some time later, the order was cancelled, but Sullivan told police officers that he never canceled it.

Sullivan then contacted Hampton, who denied having the order.