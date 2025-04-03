Ja Morant Scrutinized For Gun Gesture During Recent NBA Game

Memphis Grizzlies NBA player Ja Morant is in the hot seat again after another controversial move he made emulating “firing” a gun in the direction of an opposing player while on the basketball court in a recent game.

The explosive point guard was suspended two times by the league for issues around publicly handling guns in social media video clips. There was also another reported incident where he was allegedly seen with his friends brandishing a firearm at opposing players after an NBA game. Due to these incidents, the gesture brought Morant unneeded attention. While walking past several Golden State Warriors players during a timeout, Morant can be seen using his arms and fingers in a shooting motion toward the Warriors bench.

Ja Morant appeared to make a gun gesture at the Warriors’ bench late in the game 🤨 pic.twitter.com/fTvFA0wpit — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 2, 2025

After fans and basketball enthusiasts started talking about Morant’s gesture, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the NBA is reportedly looking into the incident due to Morant’s history regarding guns.

The NBA is looking into Memphis’ Ja Morant using finger gun motions toward the Golden State Warriors bench last night, sources tell me and @espn_macmahon. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2025 NBC New York reported a back-and-forth between Morant and Warriors guard Buddy Hield. Hield reportedly made a gun gesture (akin to trash talk on the basketball court and used by many basketball players) toward Morant before the Grizzles guard repeated it toward him. Both players received technical fouls but were allowed to stay in the game. The situation for Morant is being looked at due to his past gun-related issues, which are seemingly the primary reason for further investigation by the NBA. The league will also speak to Hield before talking to Morant. The league’s probe will also look into a gesture by Warriors guard Buddy Hield ahead of Morant, sources said. League officials will talk to involved parties as soon as Wednesday. https://t.co/sD8IujAvnQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2025

