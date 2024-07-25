DoorDash Driver Warns Fellow Food Deliverers Of ‘Single Sauce Packet’ Order Scam

A suspicious and quick-thinking DoorDash driver took to his TikTok account to warn fellow food delivery drivers of a scam they may not be aware of.

According to Daily Dot, Lemon Reccord, who goes by the user name, @favoritelifecoach on the social media platform, advised fellow delivery drivers of a scheme that scammers use to try to obtain personal financial information from the intended targets. In the video clip, he warns drivers of orders being received through DoorDash where an order for a single sauce packet is purchased.

“Look y’all, another scam that’s going on right now,” he says in the posted video. “So I get a order for Taco Bell for a pack of sauce, one pack of sauce. No food. No drink. No nothing.”

He said he then received a phone call allegedly from someone through DoorDash, who told him he was a detective with the Houston Police Department and that the order placed was done fraudulently.

“He’s saying that the order was placed fraudulently on the card that wasn’t there. He was like, ‘Can you pull over? Let’s do a three-step verification process.’”

Reccord says that the “detective” asked for his credit card information, including the security code and expiration date linked to his DoorDash account so they could “credit” his account. But his suspicions that it was a scam were confirmed when he contacted DoorDash “and they flagged the whole account.”

So he ended the video clip by warning other delivery freelancers.

“So y’all be careful, be mindful, share this with people that DoorDash if you get a call about a detective—it’s fraud. It is fraud. Don’t deliver.”

