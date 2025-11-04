News by Sharelle B. McNair BREAKING: DOT Announces Potential Airspace Closures If Air Traffic Controllers Don’t Show For Work The Federal Aviation Administration said that on Oct. 31, 80% of New York area staff called out.







Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Sean Duffy sounded the alarm on the possibility of U.S. airspace closing if not enough air traffic controllers show up to work as the government shutdown continues, ABC News reports.

Duffy, an appointee of President Donald Trump, blamed the Democrats for potential airspace traffic being at risk if the shutdown stretches into the second week of November.

“So, if you bring us to a week from today, Democrats, you will see mass chaos,” Duffy said. “You will see mass flight delays. You’ll see mass cancellations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it, because we don’t have the air traffic controllers.”

Airports nationwide have suffered immensely as close to 50% of all major air traffic control facilities have faced staffing shortages. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ,on Oct. 31, 80% of the New York area staff called out.

During the shutdown, officially the second-longest in U.S. history, air traffic controllers are required to show up for work without pay until the Republicans and Democrats reach an agreement.

In an Oct. 9 interview with Fox Business, Duffy said air traffic controllers could lose their jobs if they don’t show up to work. “When you come to work, you get paid,” Duffy said. “If you don’t come to work, you don’t get paid..If we have some on our staff that aren’t dedicated, we’re going to let them go.”

Data from the FAA shows close to 13,000 air traffic controllers are currently working without pay. According to CNN, in the early part of the shutdown, controllers received a partial paycheck but missed one entirely at the end of October.

Duffy said controllers will be sent another “$0” paystub, but said many can’t go without two paychecks. “They need support, they need money, they need a paycheck,” Duffy said, dialing back on his previous threats. “They don’t need to be fired.”

Controllers and other airspace workers, such as those working for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), are deemed essential employees, but those not showing up to work have caused massive security risks and lengthy wait times.

At Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport a mass of travelers were seen waiting to get through security.

“We delay flights, we cancel or tell airlines to cancel flights if we don’t have enough controllers to effectively and safely manage our skies,” Duffy said. “With this shutdown, it would be dishonest to say that more risk is not injected into the system. There is more risk in the system.”

