News by Kandiss Edwards Ryan Cameron Is Now The Voice Of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport 'Plane Train'







Long-time Atlanta radio host Ryan Cameron is now the voice of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Fox 5 reported.

The Ryan Cameron Morning Show host became the voice of Hartsfield-Jackson’s announcements in November 2023. This year, however, he added “plane train announcer” to his resume.

The “plane train” shuttles airport travelers gate to gate in the world’s biggest airport.

The Atlanta native says landing the job is a dream come true. He had the idea over 10 years ago, and it is now coming to fruition.

“It’s kind of surreal to be not only involved in this and I got to say thank you to Mayor Andre Dickens and, of course, to everybody here,” Cameron said. “They believed in this vision that I came up with almost 10 years ago, and here we are.”

Cameron’s smooth tenor voice will, hopefully, calm travelers as they navigate the “efficient” maze that is Hartsfield-Jackson. The Emmy Award winner jokes that his voice may calm others, but at one point, hearing his own voice annoyed him.

When I was here, I was trying to get to a gate, and I was at the wrong gate, and I heard myself the whole entire time, go from gate to gate,” Cameron said. “So, I got a little tired of myself because I was trying to catch that plane.”

It’s been a year of abundance for the Atlanta Hawks P.A. announcer. In May 2024, Cameron sealed a multiyear deal with Urban One Atlanta to extend his Ryan Cameron Uncensored Show.

A man of many accomplishments, Cameron finds time to give back through the Ryan Cameron Foundation, which he founded in 2002.

The foundation aims to aid Atlanta’s “underserved youth transition into adulthood.” For over two decades, the organization has created programs to support young people in all areas of their development. Health courses are provided to help teens understand the importance of health and the proper way to live a healthy lifestyle. The organization also hosts an Annual Father-Daughter dance, provides teen driver courses, and facilitates a leadership academy.

