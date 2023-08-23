Doug E. Fresh Puts On His Chef Hat For McCormick® Partnership

One of hip-hop’s legends, Doug E. Fresh, is transforming into “Doug E. Chef” to show off his culinary skills in partnership with McCormick.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, Doug E. Fresh released a new original song and an accompanying music video to celebrate two milestones – the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and McCormick‘s first bottle redesign in nearly 40 years.

The hip-hop icon and beatboxing pioneer did what he does best when he was in the kitchen with his son cooking up a meal with McCormick’s new “SnapTight” lid. Using his unique skill for beatboxing, Fresh whipped up a signature meal and beat for his new single “McCormick Red Cap.”

“I’m back in the kitchen, cooking up some hot new sounds to introduce McCormick’s new red caps, which are designed to keep flavor fresh, like me,” Doug E. Fresh said of the new partnership.

For the “La Di Da Di” rapper, who enjoys cooking when he’s not performing on stage, he knows firsthand just how helpful the new SnapTight lid is when cheffing up a meal.

“Anybody that cooks knows that you want a cap like that,” Fresh told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“Cause sometimes when you’re cooking, you know, number one, you’ve got to turn the thing and then take it off. And it’s a little less complicated when you just pop it open and then you’re just able to do your thing and snap it back down.”

But it’s not just new music that comes along with Fresh’s partnership with McCormick; in addition to the “Red Cap” song and video, the hip-hop legend will be leading a one-of-a-kind cooking class for local New Yorkers on September 14, where he’ll share his savory version of Spiced Cod with Mashed Plantains and teach lucky participants how to master the recipe.

“It’s been something that a lot of people who know me know that cooking is my passion,” Fresh shared.

“Cooking in general and just making up recipes and coming up with different special formulas.”

Those interested in attending the cooking class can view the official rules and enter the sweepstakes. The sweepstakes are open from Aug. 22 – 31 at 11:59 p.m., with limited spots available through a random drawing.

