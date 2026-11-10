AI-generated image News by Selena Hill 77 Employees Quit Dallas County DA’s Office As Democrat Amber Givens Prepares To Become Top Prosecutor The incoming district attorney faces a major challenge after 77 employees, including 47 attorneys, resigned from the DA's office.







Amber Givens is preparing to lead one of Texas’ largest prosecutorial offices at a time when the agency faces substantial employee turnover and dozens of unfilled positions.

Givens, a former felony district judge, was elected as Dallas County district attorney after defeating write-in challenger Eric Reed in the Nov. 3 election. According to the Texas Secretary of State’s election results, Givens received 592,506 votes, compared with 15,440 write-in votes for Reed.

According to the Texas Observer, 77 employees have left the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office since March, with four additional resignations pending. The office also has 49 vacancies, which is more than twice the number reported in October 2024. The departures follow a period of significant turnover. In 2024, 60 employees, including 25 prosecutors, left the office. Another 81 employees departed throughout 2025. Sources inside the department told the Texas Observer that understaffing has forced attorneys to take on complex cases in the middle of litigation.

The leadership transition also presents a talent-management challenge. Givens served for 11 years as the presiding judge of Dallas County’s 282nd District Court, but she has not previously prosecuted a felony case in Dallas County.

Attorney Reed raised concerns about the distinction between judicial and prosecutorial experience, telling the Texas Observer, “You don’t hire the umpire to play the game.”

Givens also enters the position following scrutiny of her judicial record. The Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct previously issued public sanctions against her. However, a July 2026 review panel determined that the evidence did not establish the alleged violations and dismissed those sanctions, according to the State Bar of Texas.

Givens’ election marks a change in leadership, but rebuilding employee confidence and addressing vacancies will be central management priorities as she prepares to assume responsibility for the office.

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