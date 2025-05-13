Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Rapper Boosie Badazz Receives Two Honorary Doctorate Degrees From Florida HBCU The Florida-based Christian university bestowed two honorary doctoral degrees to the rapper







Dr. Boosie Badazz is officially in the building.

The Louisiana rapper received two honorary doctorate degrees from Kingdom Heritage University—one in music composition and the other in music management—for his long career in hip-hop.

Boosie attended the May 10 commencement ceremony and went viral for this unexpected moment. The Neighborhood Talk reposted footage of the big day.

“They also named the music class at the college after me,” the 42-year-old, whose real name is Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., said. “What don’t kill you only makes you stronger. Dr. Hatch, I’m bout to get some business cards made. All this is God’s plan.”

The honor shocked the public, especially as the rapper is a constant face on social media. However, the Florida-based Christian university expressed its adoration for Boosie and his journey thus far.

“We are here to honor you. Your pain has not been wasted. Platform has a purpose. Your legacy is just beginning. We know your name as Lil Boosie. Heaven will now know you as Dr. Hatch,” Bishop Dr. Michael Bates Sr. said during the ceremony.

“I just want to say thank you. I really appreciate it…I ain’t never been gave anything like this. So I really appreciate it,” the rapper responded.

Boosie, a polarizing figure in hip-hop, has tried to do right by his hometown by establishing a local scholarship. Although the effort, meant to honor slain Southern University student Caleb Wilson, failed due to miscommunication with Wilson’s family, Boosie still tries to uplift his Baton Rouge community and its youth.

Despite his currently unclear terms with the Louisiana HBCU, Kingdom Heritage University has welcomed Boosie with open arms.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Sinners’ Not-So-Subtle Nod To Voodoo Is Just One Way Ryan Coogler Connects The Diaspora