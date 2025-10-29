Ice-T, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Arabian Prince Prep Release Of Animated Series, ‘Tehk City’

An animated action series, Tehk City, co-created by Ice-T and Tommy The Animator and executive-produced by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Arabian Prince, is slated for release in 2026.

According to Deadline, the series is being produced with Ambitious Entertainment, which is in discussions with domestic and international distributors and streamers. Tehk City has been described as a “high-octane animated neo-noir” that “unfolds in a brutal, near-future penal colony where every choice is life or death, chaos reigns and only the ruthless survive.”

“I just wanted to bring something new to animation that’s never been seen before, coming from the mind of a Black creator out of the projects of the Upper West Side of Manhattan,” said Ice-T in a written statement.

Industry veterans Ken Corben, Kirk Shaw, and Thomas Vitale are also on board as producers and EPs, with Rusty Cundeiff as a producer and Robert Rippberger as another EP.

“Tehk City is one of those rare projects that came together through the collaboration of an exceptional team,” Ambitious Entertainment’s Shaw said. “We’re creating a world only animation could capture, where morality is a luxury and the visual style is as fierce as the story itself.”

The series was initially introduced in 2022 as DEATH FOR HIRE: The Origin of Tehk City. The animated series will showcase a group of pushers and killers who toe the line between anti-hero and arch-villain, quickly obscuring reality.

Earlier this year, Ice-T honored his longtime friend, Snoop, when he presented the veteran rapper with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2025 Webby Awards. Billboard reported that the 29th annual Webby Awards took place May 12 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Snoop was recognized for his trailblazing business ventures, including Broadus Foods and cannabis products, TV appearances, and Death Row Records, the record label that launched his career.

