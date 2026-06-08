News by Ida Harris Dr. Jamal Bryant Hints At Boycotting Asian-Owned Businesses After Asian Man Mocks The Black Community The pastor played a major role in the mass boycott and Black exodus of Target







Dr. Jamal Bryant might just be gearing up for another mass protest; this time, though, it isn’t against a large corporate conglomerate, but rather Asian-owned businesses en masse. Bryant intimated at a potential boycott in response to an incendiary video of an Asian man trash-talking the Black community, even daring Black Americans to boycott.

“Welp you heard it from them … they said they don’t need our money and that we can’t survive without them! Yall wanna test his theory?” Bryant captioned on his Instagram Threads profile.

Presumably, the man’s commentary was triggered by the Black community’s call to action— to boycott Asian businesses— due to the recent acquittal of South Carolina store owner Chikei Rick Chow in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton in 2023.

The messaging in the video was fully loaded:

“I love when the Black community says boycott Asian businesses,” the man says. “Please do, we’ll get rid of the Chinese takeout, the dry cleaners, the laundromats, let’s get rid of the liquor stores as well, get rid of the Jordans you guys wear, the Nikes you wear, the shower caps, the Hondas, the Hyundais, all your car electricians, the electronics in your house, the Sony, the TV system, your sound system. The microphones that you guys use to rap and speak about awareness for the Black culture and the hip-hop culture … that’s made all in Asia.”

After cataloging a series of Asian-owned businesses and products that consumers widely use, the man emphasized the economic strength in the Asian community and mocked Black Americans about being outperformed.

“We have our own Chinatown, we have our own Koreatown. You think we really need you guys to benefit off and make money?” He asked before adding insult to injury. “You’re being outworked by immigrants who barely speak English, and you’re not embarrassed. Go to the bank, start your own businesses, and deal with your own people.

“I wanna see your own women get on their hands and knees and do pedicures and manicures and deal with nasty ass attitudes, OK? Please boycott Asian business. I’m all for it.”

Dr. Bryant, who played a major role in the mass boycott and Black exodus of Target, is not alone in his reaction to the inflammatory rant. One of his followers, @maurestabatts commented:

“I wish like hell blk people would really test that theory. (IM ALL FOR IT) If they don’t need blk ppl money why are all their stores/shops in blk ppl neighborhoods damn near every corner.”

As the footage made its rounds across social media, a unified response among Black social media users is that it is time to extract Black dollars from Asian businesses and redirect funds to Black businesses.

“Very good,” TikTok user @Honeygram shared in a video response, “We can show you better than we can tell you.”

“And just like that he gave me the push I needed to leave Asian nail shops behind and find me a Black-owned nail shop.” TikToker @TharealTabIthaSpeaks remarked.

Asian influencers took the opportunity to denounce the video, in support of Black boycotting, calling it out as “f*ck sh*t.”

“And so what if Asians are boycotting businesses,” a TikToker said. “If that’s what it takes to wake our community up, more power to them …”

The tension between Black and Asian communities has been an ongoing issue that has spanned decades. To explore this dynamic between cultures further, check out the documentary Blurring The Color Line by Crystal Kwok and “Between Black & White: Asian Americans Speak Out,” a three-part series on PBS about Asians navigating community relations.

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