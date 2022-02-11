Dr. Joya Pulls Back The Veil on Veterinary Dermatology on Nat Geo WILD’s ‘Pop Goes the Vet’

Meet Dr. Joya Griffin, the veterinary dermatologist behind Nat Geo WILD’s newest series “Pop Goes the Vet”.

The show follows Dr. Joya, a board-certified veterinary dermatologist at Animal Dermatology Clinic in Louisville, Ky and her pet care team, as they bring awareness to the importance of veterinary dermatology in a pet’s health.

On the show, cameras capture the real-life work Dr. Joya does in confronting all types of skin problems that affect animals. From inflamed skin, sores, bumps, and scabs to oozy blisters, scaly lesions, hot spots, cysts, and tumors, Dr. Joya is focused on bringing relief to her patients and alleviating the concerns of pet parents.

“It’s been a pretty surreal experience for sure,” Dr. Joya told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I always felt like I had a story to tell. But I don’t think I ever imagined it would be like this.”

Dr. Joya has earned awards for clinical practice and research in veterinary dermatology and is a Diplomate in the American College of Veterinary Dermatology. She practices and mentors new veterinary dermatology residents in Louisville, KY, and lectures throughout the country. She views the show as an opportunity to inform the public while entertaining.

Based in Louisville, Dr. Joya is happy to give her city some exposure while shedding light on the importance of dermatology for pets.

“I’m very proud to bring a little bit of a positive exposure to the city of Louisville, we’ve not had the best last few years here,” Dr. Joya said. “And just to see a positive side to the city and what we’re doing here and, you know, maybe change the narrative a little bit, I think has been really important to me.”

Dr. Joya is enjoying the positive feedback the show has received and is hopeful she and her team can come back for season 2.

“I’ve really loved this platform. I’ve loved the experience. I loved filming. And I think that I still have a story to tell that hasn’t been told yet,” Dr. Joya said.

“My husband’s a veterinarian as well,” she added. “He’s a black veterinary internist. And his story should be told as well. So maybe he’ll you’ll see a little more of him in season two.”