Dr. Karren Dunkley, the founder of Entangled Vines (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Karen Dunkley) Entrepreneurship by Selena Hill Jamaican Educator And Entrepreneur Dr. Karren Dunkley Launches New Wine Brand The educator and business strategist is bringing a leadership-driven approach to the wine industry.







Dr. Karren Dunkley is adding another lane to her entrepreneurial portfolio — this time in wine.

Earlier this year, the Jamaican-born educator, strategist, and entrepreneur launched Entangled Vines, a premium wine brand that pairs sophisticated flavor profiles with an approachable experience. Based in Owings Mills, Maryland, the company is positioning its collection for hospitality partners, premium retailers, and culturally aligned dining and lifestyle brands.

“Entangled Vines is more than wine—it is a narrative of connection, complexity, and harmony,” Dunkley said in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Each bottle is designed to reflect life’s layered experiences: bold, refined, and beautifully intertwined.”

Source: Entangled Vines (Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of Entangled Vines/Dr. Karen Dunkley)

The move represents an expansion of Dunkley’s career, which has largely centered on leadership, education, and organizational development. Now, she is applying that same focus on strategy and intentional design to a consumer brand.

The brand’s initial lineup includes a red blend, Sauvignon Blanc, and Blanc de Blanc sparkling Chardonnay. The Entangled Vines Red Blend is described as a light-medium, off-dry wine featuring blackberry, plum, cherry, and blueberry, with notes of dark chocolate, cocoa, clove, vanilla, and caramel. Its Sauvignon Blanc takes a crisper approach, pairing citrus and tropical fruit notes with herbaceous flavors and minerality. The sparkling Blanc de Blanc, a California sparkling Chardonnay, rounds out the collection with lemon-lime, Granny Smith apple, white peach, and guava notes, alongside brioche, vanilla crème, and ginger.

Source: Entangled Vines (Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of Entangled Vines/Dr. Karen Dunkley)

With Entangled Vines, Dunkley is entering a consumer market where branding, storytelling, and customer experience can matter as much as what is poured into the glass. The company says it is positioning its wines for both everyday occasions and elevated dining experiences, with an emphasis on versatility and accessibility.

Outside of Entangled Vines, Dunkley is the founder and CEO of KND Consulting, an organizational leadership and development firm. She has also held senior education roles in New York and Philadelphia in addition to her involvement in business and tourism ventures in Jamaica, where she has maintained longstanding ties.

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