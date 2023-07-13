Drake And Jermaine Dupri Highlight Atlanta Night Life With ‘Magic City’ Docuseries

Considering Drake’s affinity for exotic dancers and Jermaine Dupri’s love for his hometown Atlanta, it’s no surprise these two hip-hop heavyweights teamed up to make the first official documentary about Atlanta’s famed Magic City strip club.

A crew of producers and production companies, including So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri and Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment, have wrapped production on the forthcoming documentary series Magic City: An American Fantasy, Deadline reported. The three-part series tells the story behind Atlanta’s famed strip club, Magic City, and its strong influence on hip-hop culture.

Viewers will get a better understanding of Magic City founder Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney and the lives of the women who helped make the club worthy of its “Black Studio 54” moniker. Launched in 1985, Magic City served as a defining start for countless artists who were able to prove the motto that “If the girls in Magic City dance to it, it’s a hit.”

Along with Dupri and DreamCrew Ent are Scheme Engine, Cole Brown and Jami Gertz as the docuseries producers, Adel “Future” Nur and Peter Nelson are executive producers under Drake’s production company, and music executive Michael Mauldin is also an Executive Producer alongside Dupri.

“Magic City is a second home for me. It’s the one place where celebrities, hustlers, politicians, and Atlanta locals all come together,” Dupri says of the doc.

“I’ve watched it evolve over the years from a local joint to an internationally-recognized spot. It’s about time we tell this story the right way.”

What started as a small strip club with just one dancer in 1985, grew over the decades to become an internationally known place of entertainment where the regular could rub shoulders with the elite. The docuseries will tell of the rise and fall of the nightclub through the lens of employees, dancers, journalists, management, and celebrities who witnessed it all, including 2 Chainz, Nelly, Shaquille O’Neal, Quavo, Killer Mike, Big Boi, and others.

“This is a unique story of Black entrepreneurship and empire-building in a city that is the beating heart of Black culture,” series creator Cole Brown said.

“I’m ecstatic to be working with a team that will give this story the authenticity and platform it deserves.”

