Drake Announces Break From Music On Heels Of New Release, Cites Health Issues

After releasing four bodies of work in the last three years, Drake has announced that he will take a step back from music to focus on his physical health. The Canadian rapper has had issues with his stomach.

On the eve of his latest offering, For All The Dogs, the Canadian-born rapper revealed plans to turn his attention inward, citing a years-long battle with stomach issues and a desire to see everyone embracing healthy lifestyles.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” Drake said. “I’m gonna be real with you: I need to focus on my health, first and foremost. … Nothing crazy, but just, like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

Since the release of 2006’s Room For Improvement, the rapper’s first official mixtape, Drake has enjoyed decades of unparalleled success as one of this generation’s most celebrated music artists.

However, the 36-year-old father of one, who is currently on his first North American tour in five years, seems to need a true reset.

“I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that,” he continued. “So, I’m a lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is.”

For All The Dogs was released to the public in the early morning hours of Oct. 6 and featured appearances from SZA, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, Chief Keef, and Sexyy Red, along with a highly anticipated collaboration with J Cole.

On one track titled “Fear of Heights,” the rapper seems to take a few jabs at singer and billionaire beauty founder Rihanna.

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? / That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me,” Drake raps. “I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you ….”

Music fans noted the reference to the Bajan singer’s seventh album, Anti, and his use of “gyal” as proof of his pointed lyrical shade.

