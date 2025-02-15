Entertainment by Mary Spiller Drake Drops V-Day Album. Is He Moving Past Beef With Kendrick Lamar? 'Some Sexy Songs 4 U' suggests that Drake is trying to.move past his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar.







Drake released a new album for Valentine’s Day, less than a week after rap rival Kendrick Lamar performed his Grammy-winning Drake diss track “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl. “Some Sexy Songs 4 U” is Drake’s first album since the start of his beef with Lamar last year. Although the collaborative album with Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer PartyNextDoor seems to come at a tense time between Drake and Lamar, several tracks seem to suggest that Drizzy is trying to put the whole thing behind him now.

“Some Sexy Songs 4 U” was released on Feb. 14 by Drake and singer and producer PartyNextDoor, and it marks his first full album drop since “For All the Dogs”—which included the song that began his year-long feud with Lamar.

Drake doesn’t name-drop Lamar on his new album. However, fans who have analyzed the drop believe that a few songs make direct reference to the rap beef.

For instance, in “Gimme A Hug,” Drake raps, “F*** a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit,” seemingly to reference dismissing the feud.

He continued on the track to state that if he died, “it’s these n****s that become the sole beneficiary [would have girls] on stage twerking with a dictionary.”

The line allegedly references Lamar, as he is widely known to be an intellectual lyricist with complex verses and diction.

Drake’s latest release was dropped amid a hot spot for the beef, as Lamar headlined the Super Bowl halftime show where he performed some of his biggest hits, including his most notorious Drake diss that largely won him the feud, to an audience of 133 million viewers.

While the Lamar and Drake feud dates back years, they started dropping major diss tracks last year.

It has since escalated to a legal case after the “Non-Stop” artist sued Universal Music Group, the label that represents both rappers, Billboard reported. He alleged that the label intentionally defamed him by allowing Lamar to release “Not Like Us,” in which he accuses Drake of being a pedophile and trying to “strike a chord [with] a minor.”

Drake continued to accuse UMG in the lawsuit of working with radio and streaming platforms like Spotify to boost the success of “Not Like Us” artificially — leading to Drake receiving undue threats and criticisms due to the success of Lamar’s diss tracks.

