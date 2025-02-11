Statement From Drake’s Attorneys Released Before Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The attorneys for disgruntled Canadian recording artist Drake issued a statement on Sunday, Feb. 9, on the day of his rival Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime performance, chastising the label that both artists record for, Universal Music Group.

The legal team for the “For All the Dogs” rapper attacked the Universal Music Group before more than 126 million people witnessed Lamar showcasing his talent at the halftime show. The attorneys claim that the label is “masquerading” claims of artistic freedom for profit over the expense of recording artists. The New York Times’ Joe Coscarelli posted the statement on his X account before the start of the contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“UMG is masquerading as a champion of artistic freedom by calling its actions merely ‘entertainment,’ but there is nothing entertaining about pedophilia or child abuse in the real world. We are confident that the evidence we will ultimately present at trial—including information we’ve already learned and continue to receive since filing the lawsuit—will expose UMG’s gross prioritization of its own corporate profits and executive bonuses over its exclusively signed artists’ well-being and the truth.”

new statement from Drake’s legal team ahead of the Super Bowl halftime show, where Kendrick Lamar could reach ~100 million people at once with “Not Like Us” Drake has sued (his and Kendrick’s label) Universal Music Group, calling their promotion of the song defamatory pic.twitter.com/eXEXpIbMsi — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) February 9, 2025

The Canadian rapper filed a lawsuit accusing the label of artificially inflating the numbers and participating in a pay-per-click scheme to help promote Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” with iHeartMedia, the parent company of iHeartRadio, based in San Antonio. The suit also alleges that the two entities intentionally harmed Drake’s reputation.

Universal Music Group responded to the accusation, requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed based on protected free speech, according to the Texas Citizens Participation Act. The label is asking for the dismissal of the petition and the holding of all relevant evidence until the court makes a decision. It also asks that Drake pay the costs and attorney fees associated with the petition.

