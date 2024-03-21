Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Drake Gifts $25K To Pregnant Fan ‘So You Can Be A Rich Baby Mama’ Drake continued his charitable efforts at his "It's All A Blur" tour by gifting a few racks to a pregnant fan standing in the audience.









Drake continued his charitable efforts as part of his “It’s All A Blur” tour by gifting a few racks to a pregnant fan standing in the audience.

The Grammy-winning rapper was performing at Frost Bank Financial Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, March 16, when he took notice of one fan who made a bold request. A video shared on X shows Drake reading a sign from one young lady that read, “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?”

The sign served as a nod to a popular track off his latest album “For All the Dogs,” which features Sexyy Red and SZA. Drake sent the crowd into a frenzy when he matched the fan’s request with an offer to move from the pit to VIP and receive a $25,000 payout.

“Well first of all, I don’t wanna offend your real baby daddy, but I would love to — first of all, get you out of the pit so we can put you somewhere safe like the VIP or some s—,” he told the fan. “Cause you can’t be pregnant getting bounced around. When I start playing some of these slappers, we can’t have you getting pushed around.”

Amid the roaring applause, the rapper said how we would “love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.”

It’s the latest in a string of kind gestures Drake has extended to fans attending stops in his current tour. Last August, he walked on stage with a pink Hermes bag that retails for $10,000 and $30,000 and gifted it to one lucky fan in the audience.

In October, he gave $50,000 to one fan who was supposed to attend the show with his girlfriend but he ended up coming alone after the pair broke up.

“So, she ain’t come with you tonight? She ain’t come with you tonight — to the Drake show? What the f— is wrong with her?” he said before offering the lucky concertgoer the ultimate consolation prize.

“You know what? She’s gonna feel real f—ed up ’cause I’ma give you 50 bands, so you gon’ flex on her tonight.”

The “In My Feelings” rapper made the grandest gesture earlier this month when he agreed to pay off one fan’s late mother’s house during a show at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

“You said, ‘[Pay] off my mom’s house, rest in peace.’ Your mom passed away? Alright. And you owe… Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here,” Drake said while reading the fan’s sign that revealed the $160,000 owed on the home. “This is a lot of money right here.”

He added, “Imma pay out of my pocket. That’s gonna come from me. Rest in peace to your momma.”

Drake has canceled his last round of shows that were scheduled in Memphis and Denver next month and will close out the tour in New Jersey at Prudential Center on Friday, April 5.

