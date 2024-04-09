Drake Continues Gifting Fans On Tour As He Promises To Pay For Someone’s Divorce

Drake is back on tour, rewarding people who attend his shows with gifts they may not have received if they weren’t in the audience.

The Canadian recording artist was at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on April 4 for his “It’s All a Blur” tour. As he has done on recent tour stops over the past year, the “Best I Ever Had” rapper promised a woman who is presumably going through a divorce the gift of paying for it.

“I’m going to get you a good lawyer, and we’re gonna pay for your divorce tonight,” Drake told the young lady. “You gonna be single and ready to mingle.”

After complimenting her and calling her fine, he then told her to find somebody to go out on a date, and he’d take care of that as well.

“While you’re at it, you need to find you somebody to take you out on a date, too. I’ll pay for the date, too, don’t worry about it.”

Drake paid for someone’s divorce tonight. LFG! pic.twitter.com/bHZRcqpPM6 — Kt Magee 🇬🇧 (@lowkeymagee) April 5, 2024

In March, Drake gave a pregnant woman $25,000 and moved her from her seat in the pit to a VIP section when he performed at Frost Bank Financial Center in San Antonio, Texas. He took action after he noticed her sign which stated, “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?”

But instead of granting her wish to have a baby daddy, he opted to give her the $25K.

Two months ago, while performing in St. Louis, the “God’s Plan” rapper promised to cover the hospital bill of a fan who displayed a sign in the audience asking for financial assistance from the recording artist. A week prior to that generous gift, while doing a show in Tennessee, he gifted a cancer patient in Nashville with $100,000 after the woman appeared at his concert with a sign that stated, “Just Finished Chemo.”