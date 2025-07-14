Drake Escalates The Pettiness By Replacing LeBron James Tattoo With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Once again, proving that Drake is “Not Like Us,” the Canadian superstar has recently had a tattoo of his former friend, LeBron James, replaced with a tattoo of the current NBA MVP, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

LeBron and Drake shared a decades-long friendship, but ever since Drake’s stunning defeat to Compton’s Kendrick Lamar in, perhaps, one of hip-hop’s biggest rap battles, the “Thank Me Later” recording artist has taken shots at the future NBA Hall of Famer. The beef is alleged to have developed after Lamar’s pop-up concert in California during the height of the battle, when LeBron, along with many others, attended the performance.

In a move that Drake, who has been labeled an EMO (emotional) rapper since his debut into hip-hop, has taken LeBron’s appearance as disloyal and supposedly expected anyone he was friends with to take his side in the disagreement between the two rappers. Drake has taken shots at many others, including Sacramento Kings’ DeMar DeRozan, who was a great buddy to the Canadian when he played for the Toronto Raptors.

Earlier this year, Drake released a song titled “Fighting Irish,” where he disses several heads, specifically LeBron, on the song. For those who don’t know, LeBron attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, and the basketball team’s name was the Fighting Irish, so the speculation was that the reference was directed specifically at LeBron.

This latest action appears to cement the loss of friendship status between the two, as Drake was seen with the new tattoo, indicating that he is now a fan of the current NBA “it” guy, Gilgeous-Alexander.

Drake is hilarious man lmaoooo He really covered his up LeBron James tattoo and replaced it with an SGA one 😭 pic.twitter.com/VnacfdYxtd — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) July 12, 2025

