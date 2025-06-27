Drake Tries To Sell Beverly Hills Mansion—Again

Canadian rapper Drake is again trying to sell his Beverly Hills mansion, knocking $9 million off the original 2023 selling price, Realtor.com reports.

He originally purchased the property from English pop star Robbie Williams in 2022 for $75 million. The Tuscan-style estate was listed in 2023 for $88 million.

The OVO (October’s Very Own) label owner placed it back on the market June 24 after attempts to lease it out for $250,000 a month.

“This property defies description with over 25,000 square feet, seven bedrooms, 13 full baths and nine half baths, nine fireplaces, an elevator, garage and motor court to accommodate 15 cars, staff quarters offering three bedrooms and a separate full kitchen,” according to the listing.

Williams bought the property in 2015 for $33 million and renovated it into a more contemporary style.

In addition, according to the listing, “the grounds inspire the kind of serenity found in the world’s most secluded villas w/ immaculate lawns & gardens, orchards, fountains, a mosaic-tiled swimming pool, outdoor pavilion, pool house with a kitchen & pizza oven, tennis court & pavilion, walking paths and a view to envy.”

It’s not clear why Drake is selling the house, though Mansion Global reports that Kendrick Lamar’s favorite target previously sold a three-house compound in Hidden Hills dubbed the “YOLO estate” for $26 million. He still owns another mansion, which Drake deemed “The Embassy,” in Toronto, his hometown. Then there is the $15 million ranch that he owns outside of Houston, which he bought just last year.

If you’re in the market for a large lay of the land in Beverly Hills and your budget is in the $80 million range, Homes of the Rich has a preview of the property.

