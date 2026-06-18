Celebrity News by Selena Hill Drake Reportedly Exploring Sale of 50% Stake Of OVO Brand To Authentic Brands Group Partnering with one of the world's largest brand licensing firms could significantly expand OVO's global licensing and retail footprint.







As Drake continues to dominate music charts with the success of his latest album Iceman, the rapper may also be preparing to make a major business move.

According to Puck News, Drake and his team are in discussions to sell a 50% stake in October’s Very Own (OVO), the lifestyle and apparel brand he co-founded, to Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development and licensing company known for managing some of the world’s most recognizable consumer brands. While financial terms have not been disclosed, the transaction could represent one of the most significant business moves in the history of the Toronto-born brand.

Founded by Drake, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noah “40” Shebib, OVO evolved from a music collective into a globally recognized fashion and lifestyle company. The brand has built a loyal following through limited-edition drops and collaborations with major organizations, including professional sports leagues and entertainment properties, reports HotNewHipHop.

A partnership with ABG could dramatically expand OVO’s licensing opportunities. The New York-based company oversees a portfolio of more than 50 brands and generates more than $36 billion in annual global retail sales through its extensive network of partners and retail channels. Its portfolio includes brands such as Champion, Reebok, Sports Illustrated, and Lee, along with the intellectual property rights associated with cultural icons including Muhammad Ali, Elvis Presley, and Marilyn Monroe.

Industry observers note that ABG’s business model centers on scaling brands through licensing, strategic partnerships, and global distribution. If completed, the deal could position OVO for broader international expansion while allowing Drake and his partners to retain significant ownership and creative influence.

Neither Drake nor Authentic Brands Group has publicly confirmed the negotiations. Sources indicate discussions are ongoing, and it remains unclear whether the deal will ultimately be finalized. Still, the reported talks underscore the growing value of celebrity-founded brands and highlight how artists are increasingly leveraging their cultural influence to build scalable business empires beyond music.

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