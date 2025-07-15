Beyond Diss Tracks: Drake’s Lawyers Name Witnesses In Ongoing Lawsuit Against UMG

In the latest news regarding Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), the attorneys for the Canadian rapper listed various names and companies as potential witnesses in the pending case.

According to Billboard, the disgruntled recording artist had his lawyers supply a list consisting of 63 people and companies in a legal document to the court, which was submitted on June 2 but made public July 14. Drake has taken his recording label to court, accusing it of being in cahoots with his sworn enemy, rapper Kendrick Lamar, and helping the battle song “Not Like Us” top the charts using illegal means to inflate the record-setting numbers the song has achieved.

Although he has not directed his anger and vitriol at the Compton rapper, he has continued his tirade against UMG. The label has denied the accusations and is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed.

The list of potential witnesses includes executives like UMG CEO Sir Lucien Grainge, several people who work for Lamar’s label, Interscope Records, Jesse Collins (Roc Nation), who produced this year’s Super Bowl Halftime performance, where Lamar was the featured artist, as well as Roc Nation the company, and top executives from his label, Republic Records.

The National Football League (NFL). Streaming platforms: Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audiomack, TIDAL, SoundCloud, and Deezer. Publications: Billboard and Complex. Social media platforms TikTok, Twitch, and Instagram. Lamar’s company, p.g. Lang. Video platforms, YouTube and Vevo. He even listed former Top Dawg Entertainment President Dave Free and Lamar’s manager, Anthony Saleh.

However, UMG only listed nine potential witnesses, including Lamar himself.

“Lamar is likely to have discoverable information concerning the creation of the recording, image, and video, and the distribution and promotion of the recording and video,” UMG’s lawyers wrote.

Reps for both sides declined to comment on the potential witness lists.

Earlier this year, UMG filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, citing that Drake “lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated.”

