Draymond Green Criticizes NBA For Not Suspending Jamal Murray "I think it was absolutely insane that you get a $100,000 fine, no suspension, nothing for throwing a heat pack at an official. Man, I throw a word at an official and they throw me under the jail!"









On a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, Green told Shaquille O’Neal that if he had done the same thing, he would have gotten suspended for the remainder of the playoffs.

He also compared the type of punishment he receives without acknowledging that his history typically results in the harshness of the offense committed.

Shaq: “[Jamal Murray] throws a heating pack on the court. They fine him 100k.” Draymond Green: “I would’ve gotten suspended for the rest of the playoffs. I tried to hit [LeBron James] and got suspended from Game 5 of the finals.”🗣️ (via @bigpodwithshaq) pic.twitter.com/88GU4aAhc2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 22, 2024

In December 2023, the NBA suspended Green indefinitely “for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face. This outcome takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

The NBA said Green had “to meet certain league and team conditions” before returning to play. After sitting out 12 games, Green was reinstated January 6.