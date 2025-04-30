Former NBA Player Vernon Maxwell Calls Draymond Green ‘The O.J. Simpson Of Basketball’

During an NBA Playoff game, which saw the Houston Rockets match up against the Golden State Warriors, a former NBA player compared Warriors player Draymond Green to another famous former athlete, O.J. Simpson.

Former NBA champion Vernon Maxwell, who won his two titles while a member of the Rockets in 1994 and 1995, took to social media to draw a comparison to the oft-controversial player known for his aggressive play and combative nature on the basketball court.

Draymond Green is the OJ Simpson of basketball. — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) April 24, 2025

Based on the reputation of Green and the fact that Simpson was acquitted of murder in 1995, but spent nine years in prison for an armed robbery 2008, it can be safely assumed that it wasn’t a compliment. Although Simpson was an NFL Hall of Famer, we can’t imagine that Maxwell would compare Green’s possible Hall of Fame selection after he retires from the game to Simpson’s successful football career.

Maxwell was also an aggressive NBA player during his career, which spanned over a decade from 1988 to 2001. He played for several teams during his time after being drafted by the Denver Nuggets, and on draft night, he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, where he began his NBA career.

Some of his fans remembered that Maxwell was no slouch on the basketball court and could play against Green, matching, if not surpassing, the same energy the Warriors player gives during a game. One fan even suggested that Maxwell put on a Rockets uniform and insert himself in the game to “take Draymond’s head off his shoulders.”

we need you to suit up next game unc and take draymonds head off his shoulders 🙏🏼 — ? (@f33lingill) April 29, 2025

Another fan recently came up with a solution of his own, suggesting the same thing as the above poster. Place Maxwell on the bench, and when he is needed to “stop Draymond,” throw him in the game to “stand up” to him.

Tough Rox loss. Solution? Hire @VernonMaxwell11 to sit on the bench for game 5 and 6. He’s the only one who can stand up and stop Draymond. — Todd Waldman (@summeroftears) April 29, 2025

However, as we are sure Maxwell will not be coming out of retirement, he had a suggestion of his own (not specific to Green, but to the team in general).

If any of my young Rockets wanna lay any of these Warriors out I’ll pay the fine (if I can get my money from Vincent Askew). — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) April 29, 2025

