Dreamerz Collective Debuts Official Timberland Collab At Harlem Haberdashery

Dreamerz Creative Group debuted its custom Timberland collaboration with a Harlem pop-up for New York City’s stylish community.

The Dreamerz Collective launched its partnership with the legacy shoe brand in its birthplace, Harlem. To showcase the new kicks, the two parties hosted an unveiling at the famed Harlem Haberdashery.

The intimate affair took place on April 10 and 11, boasting the limited-edition custom boots as the latest entry to the streetwear scene. The Dreamerz, as well as the city’s own tastemakers and trendsetters, made up their minds to head to New York City’s uptown to check out the new collection.

The vibrant colorways bring a new spin on the classic Timberland boot silhouette, marking the official debut of the transformed shoe that made the crew a household name. The colors take creativity and self-expression to new heights, with options labeled as Toasted Peanut Butter & Jelly, Slime Time, and Raspberry Cornbread.

The Dreamerz Creative Group’s co-founders, Justin Payne and Deisia Hopkins, celebrated the legendary partnership as they solidified the creative house as a dynamic force. First established as an Instagram moment-turned-movement, Dreamerz has further put their product collaboration with Timberland on the cutting edge of fashion and culture.

“We created what we wanted to see,” the founders shared with The Hype. “And the world responded.”

Their influence on the culture was also amplified by the placement of their activations at Harlem Haberdashery. As a famed locale for new waves in Black fashion, the boutique also made for a unique mashup of local landmarks and global brands.

Now, Dreamerz Creative Group plans to take its fashion vision to New York’s biggest runways. While it rolls out new apparel, accessories, and seasonal collections, Fashion Week attendees are expected to keep an eye out for more launches this fall.

“I’m not just building a brand,” Hopkins added. “I’m building legacy.”

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