Business by Mary Spiller DreamWorld Bakes, Black Woman-Led Micro Bakery, Opens First Brick-And-Mortar Location In Philadelphia Ashley Huston began the business during the Covid-19 pandemic as a home-based side hustle.







Popular Philadelphia bakery business DreamWorld Bakes, founded by Ashley Huston, has finally opened a brick-and-mortar location in East Kensington. On Jan. 2, the Black woman-led bakery had its grand opening at 2500 Coral Street.

As reported by CBS News, Huston said, “Opening a bakery has always been my dream. DreamWorld Bakes is my love letter to Philly and proof that with enough hard work and a sprinkle of magic, anything is possible.”

The grand opening was commemorated By a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and DreamWorld Bakes supplied a complimentary Baby Spice cake bite for the first 100 visitors to the in-person store location.

DreamWorld Bakes’ grand opening marks a monument in its long journey of milestones.

Huston’s business began in her home kitchen during the Covid-19 pandemic, as a side hustle to make money. It’s now grown into a Philadelphia staple in the bakery community.

Huston continued, “This bakery is the culmination of so much hard work, love, and a little bit of magic. I want DreamWorld Bakes to be a space where everyone can feel a spark of joy and wonder and course, enjoy some incredible treats.”

Huston’s accomplishments keep rolling in, as she was recently chosen as the Philadelphia Magazine’s 2024 Best of Philly bakers. She’s entirely self-taught and even had the honor of creating Patti LaBelle’s 80th birthday cake.

DreamWorld Bakes is well known for creating unique pastries from fresh and local Philly ingredients, and now Huston’s place can provide a safe and local in-person community with its new grand opening.

DreamWorld Bakes employee and baker Willow Eagono expressed her appreciation for Huston and all the mentorship that she’s provided.

Eagono said, “Ashley is the first person who taught me anything about baking. To be able to learn from her and now be in a space where she’s doing everything feels really exciting.”

