Hit-and-Run Driver In Nicki Minaj’s Father’s Death Seeks Rapper’s Deposition In $150M Legal Battle

In a dramatic turn of events, Charles Polevich, the hit-and-run driver responsible for the tragic death of Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, has demanded the rapper be deposed about her childhood amid a $150 million legal battle, according to RadarOnline. Polevich’s request aims to delve into allegations surrounding Minaj’s upbringing and her father’s alleged abusive behavior toward her mother.

The incident unfolded in February 2021, when 64-year-old Robert Maraj was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Long Island. Polevich, identified as the driver, fled the scene. Despite brief interaction, Polevich failed to call for help and instead retreated home, parking his car in the garage and concealing it with a tarp.

Following his arrest, Polevich expressed remorse, acknowledging the gravity of the tragedy. However, in August 2022, he was sentenced to one year in jail for his actions. In response, Carol Maraj, Nicki Minaj’s mother, filed a $150 million civil lawsuit against Polevich, alleging reckless conduct leading to her husband’s death.

In a scathing statement, Carol’s attorney, Ben Crump, condemned Polevich’s behavior as “criminal, cowardly, and immoral,” vowing to hold him accountable. Polevich’s legal representative countered, suggesting the requested amount was excessive and emphasizing the need for a fair assessment of negligence.

In his formal response to the lawsuit, Polevich denied all allegations, instead shifting blame onto Robert Maraj for purportedly crossing the street recklessly. The legal battle has escalated further with Polevich’s recent motion to depose Minaj, aiming to explore aspects of her childhood and familial dynamics.

Recently, Minaj and her husband were the subject of another case involving a security guard. A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has ordered Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, to pay $503,318.02 following a dispute that allegedly escalated into a physical altercation with a security guard at one of Minaj’s concerts in Germany. The judgment was issued after neither Minaj nor Petty appeared in court on Friday, March 22.

The incident, which occurred during Minaj’s concert in Frankfurt in 2019, involved a confrontation between Minaj and a security guard named Thomas Weidenmuller. Weidenmuller claimed that Minaj was arguing with one of his colleagues, and when he intervened to defuse the situation, Minaj allegedly threw a shoe at him. However, Weidenmuller alleges that it was Petty who struck him in the face, resulting in a broken jaw that required eight surgeries to repair.