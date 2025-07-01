News by Sharelle B. McNair Here’s Why The New ‘No Touch’ Law Has Drivers Pumping Their Breaks The goal is to help drivers become less distracted as data from AAA highlights more than 3,500 people killed by distracted drivers crashes each year across the U.S.







The new “No Touch” law, which bans drivers in 31 states from touching their cell phone in addition to hands-free laws, has drivers claiming things are going too far, The Sun reports.

Drivers are already taking to social media to air their grievances against the bill, which went into effect on June 5 in states including California, Georgia, New York, and 28 others. Using a phone in hand can prompt police officers to pull drivers over and issue a ticket. TikTok influencer @ellaalerts shared a story about a friend who was pulled over for using her phone while navigating. The officer issued her friend a $100 fine despite the driver alleging she was unaware of the law.

The legislation, also known as the Paul Miller Law, was inspired by Miller’s case after the 21-year-old was killed by a distracted tractor-trailer driver who picked up their phone while driving in 2010 in Pennsylvania, according to Travel Noire. In Pennsylvania, the government puts a specific ban on the use of any “interactive mobile device,” including social media use, gaming devices or engaging with others via text or phone call.

All mobile phones or devices of similar use must be stowed away while a car is in motion or temporarily stopped, including stopping at red lights or stop signs. The only acceptable call is for emergency services.

Violators of Paul Miller’s law will be issued a written warning for the first 12 months. However, after the first anniversary, on June 5, 2026, caught drivers will be issued a $50 fine in addition to any associated court costs and fees. If distracted mobile device usage while driving results in a homicide, drivers are at risk of having five years added to their prison sentence.

The goal of the legislation is to help drivers become less distracted, as data from AAA highlights more than 3,500 people killed by distracted driver crashes each year across the U.S. But drivers are calling out the hypocrisy of the law, specifically police officers. “I often see police texting and driving,” @livvylaughandlove said in the comment section. Another noted that officers are often seen using their patrol car-based computers, which can be perceived as somewhat distracting. “Can’t wait for a cop to pull me over for ‘texting while driving.’ I wonder if that applies to police as well,” @prettynicebro wrote.

In California, the law took effect on June 3 after the Court of Appeal ruled that drivers can be pulled over for checking a map at a stoplight. San Diego drivers feel they shouldnt be penalized for doing something that most would deem a necessity. “Texting while driving is bad, but yeah, looking at your phone for navigation, sometimes you need to do that,” local driver Piper said.

The only exception to the law is that drivers are permitted to use a single tap or swipe, provided the mobile device is mounted and doesn’t compromise the driver’s view.

