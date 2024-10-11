Georgia Residents Caught With Illegal Contraband-Filled Drone

Georgia residents were caught flying contraband into Louisiana prison via drone. On Oct. 4, Sharketie Leverette, 33, and Michael Eulin, 35, allegedly attempted to smuggle thousands of dollars worth of contraband into the federal prison at Pollok, Yahoo News reported. Both Leverette and Eulin have been arrested.

In a press release, Grant Parish Sherrif’s Office claims the two Georgia residents operated a drone over five feet in width filled with illegal substances that carry a hefty price tag.

“The drone, more than 5 feet wide, was recovered, along with tobacco, marijuana, THC vapes, ten cellphones, and a stolen pistol. The value of the tobacco was $32,000, while the value of the marijuana was $8,000.”

Guards observed the drone dropping the paraphernalia on prison grounds, prompting a widespread patrol of the area. The search led to the recovery of the illegal items and Eulin and Leverette’s arrest.

Contraband entering prisons is a widespread problem. Earlier this year, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on a smuggling ring conducted by four female security officers in Atlanta. LaQuna Ballard, 34, Breasha Tate, 26, Regina Harris, 26, and Anizya Silas, 24, were arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The former guards are charged with “conspiracy and providing prohibited items to inmates.”

Among the prohibited items smuggled into the county jail were pot pies, cell phones, cell phone chargers, vapes, and cigarettes.

Ballard and Tate are accused of more than just smuggling and conspiracy. Ballard is accused of sending inmates sexually explicit photos and videos.

“Tate admitted to smuggling six cell phones into the jail using a cutout inside a book and having sex with one inmate three separate times,” BE reports.

The women did not work for Fulton County directly. Strategic Security Corp is named as their employer. Strategic Security Corp. is responsible for hiring and training security contractors for Fulton County Jails. Still, the buck did not stop with the corporation’s training procedures. The lack of security inside the jail is scrutinized, as the smuggling operation took over months.

