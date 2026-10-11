Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Entertainment by Sidnee Michelle Druski Secures Equity Stake In ‘GoPuff’ With Multiyear Partnership Under the agreement, Druski will collaborate with Gopuff to launch exclusive products and create consumer experiences inspired by his creative projects.







Comedian and entrepreneur Druski is expanding his business portfolio after acquiring an equity stake in delivery platform Gopuff through a multiyear strategic partnership that will allow him to develop exclusive products and experiences for consumers, according to the company.

The company announced the agreement on Oct. 9, marking another step in Druski’s efforts to turn his entertainment success into business ownership. The deal’s financial terms, including the size of his equity stake, were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Druski will collaborate with Gopuff to launch exclusive products and create consumer experiences inspired by his creative projects. The partnership will also incorporate his entertainment ventures, Coulda Been Records and 4Lifers Entertainment, to expand the company’s audience and reach.

The collaboration gives Druski an ownership interest in the company while providing access to Gopuff’s product development, merchandising, and distribution infrastructure.

“Gopuff has always been my go-to platform, so partnering together felt like a natural next fit,” Druski said in a statement.

Gopuff Co-Founder and Co-CEO Yakir Gola said the agreement will combine Druski’s creative influence with the company’s ability to bring products directly to consumers.

“We see this as a true creative and commercial partnership,” Gola said.

The agreement builds on an existing relationship between Druski and Gopuff. The comedian previously joined NFL legend Tom Brady in the company’s “HARD PASS” campaign, which advocated making the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday.

Druski joins a roster of Gopuff celebrity partners that includes Brady, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and professional soccer player Cole Palmer.

Unlike a traditional endorsement agreement, the partnership gives Druski a financial stake in the company, although Gopuff has not disclosed details about his ownership rights.

The move reflects a broader business strategy among entertainers seeking to capitalize on their intellectual property and audiences through equity ownership rather than relying solely on sponsorship revenue.

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