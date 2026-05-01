Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton That’s Wassup! Druski Becomes Youngest BET Awards Host “I grew up watching the BET Awards and, to know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high, I’m just grateful to be a part of the history."







Comedian and content creator Druski will host the “BET Awards” 2026, taking place live at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The 31-year-old comedian is the ceremony’s youngest-ever host, supplanting Kevin Hart, who hosted the show in 2011.

I WILL BE HOSTING THE 2026 BET AWARDS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7HNKzpzLkF — DRUSKI (@druski) April 30, 2026



“It’s an honor to be the youngest host EVER for the BET Awards,” Druski said in a written statement. “I grew up watching the BET Awards and, to know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high, I’m just grateful to be a part of the history. BUT I’m still bringing my brand of comedy to the stage, so expect a little chaos, a lot of laughs, and some of your favorite Druski characters to pop out along the way.”

The BET Awards can be seen on various channels under the Paramount umbrella, including BET, BET HER, and CMT. Additional announcements, including nominees and performers, are expected.

For now, the BET Experience 2026 (BETX), three days of immersive, fan-focused events, takes place June 25-27, before the awards show airs.

Druski’s popularity has been steadily rising—and has ruffled MAGA members feathers—after recently releasing a video, “How Conservative Women in America Act.” The video shows Druski in full drag, wearing white makeup and a blonde wig, seemingly mocking Turning Point USA’s CEO, Erika Kirk.

The clip has amassed more than 100 million views after being released.

He has caused several controversies, including an ongoing skit for his fictional record company, Coulda Been Records. In a viral clip from over two years ago, he was seen being chased by Cash Money Records’ Birdman and having his jewelry snatched. Earlier this year, while targeting preachers at mega churches, he upset many pastors with his portrayal of popular televangelists.

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