Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Duane “Keefe D” Davis Thinks Diddy Could Be Key Witness In Tupac Murder Trial Duane “Keefe D” Davis is reportedly hoping Sean “Diddy” Combs will testify in the upcoming Tupac Shakur murder trial.







Duane “Keefe D” Davis reportedly believes Sean “Diddy” Combs could serve as a key witness in the upcoming murder trial connected to the killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur.

Nearly three years have passed since Davis was indicted in connection with the 1996 killing of the rapper, a development that followed decades of frustration for those seeking justice in the case. As the trial approaches, Davis reportedly believes Combs could be a key voice in helping his defense, the NY Post reports.

According to a source close to Davis, his attorney, Michael Pandullo, is confident Combs would back the argument that Davis’ past claims about orchestrating Tupac’s murder were fabricated in his pursuit of “fame and fortune.”

“Duane has made his feelings clear –- if Diddy is a witness or makes a statement denying what he told cops, then that helps him hugely,” a family friend said. “Another factor is that this case will be a jury trial, and there is a suspicion that celebrities are often seen preferentially. So if Diddy backed up this story, it would help immensely.”

Davis has long alleged that Combs, who is currently serving a four-year sentence after being convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act, once offered $1 million to have Tupac Shakur killed. In 2007, Davis gave Los Angeles police a lengthy interview in which he confessed to being involved in Shakur’s fatal shooting near the Las Vegas Strip.

He claimed the attack was retaliation after his nephew, Orlando Anderson, was beaten by Shakur, Suge Knight, and other associates earlier that night. At the time, police said Davis was a leader in the South Side Compton Crips and had orchestrated the revenge plot. Davis later detailed his alleged role in the case in his 2019 memoir “Compton Street Legend,” where he wrote about rising through the ranks of the notorious street gang and again repeated claims that Combs had offered up to $1 million for Shakur’s murder.

On Sept. 29, 2023, 27 years after Shakur’s death, Davis was arrested and indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder. His attorney believes that if called to testify, Combs would likely deny the allegations and label Davis’ claims as false, something the defense hopes could ultimately help Davis beat the murder charge.

RELATED CONTENT: Car Tupac Shakur Was Fatally Shot In For Sale—Asking Price: $1.75 Million