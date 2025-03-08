Accused Tupac Killer, Keffe D, Proclaims Innocence In First TV Interview Since Vegas Arrest

Duane “Keffe D” Davis is preparing for his day in court in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur, but before facing a judge and jury, he took his plea to “Good Morning America.”

In a recent interview with the ABC news program, the suspect, who has been accused of being involved in the deadly shooting that took the life of Tupac, emphatically states that he is innocent of the charges prosecutors have levied against him in Las Vegas. The unsolved murder had been a mystery for almost three decades until the September 2023 arrest of Keffe D by the Las Vegas police. The only person charged in the “California Love” rapper’s killing is scheduled to go to trial later this year.

“I’m innocent,” tells the media outlet. “I ain’t killed nobody. Never did, never killed nobody.”

Keffe D has claimed that he was nowhere near the crime scene as he was in Los Angeles the night that Tupac was killed in a driveby shooting.

He blames another person, a former police officer and bodyguard, Reggie White, Jr., who was reportedly driving the vehicle that Tupac was killed in that tragic night. However, Wright denies killing the New York City-born rapper. Yet, prosecutors used Keffe D’s own words against him in the pursuit of finding Tupac’s killer.

Keefe D, who wrote the book, “Compton Street Legend,” and did many interviews over the years, initially said that the killing of the “Me Against the World” lyricist was done by his nephew, Orlando Anderson, who was killed two years later. However, prosecutors say they have strong evidence that Keefe incriminated himself in the book he wrote and released in 2019, as well as in interviews he has given to police and the media since 2008.

“I did not do it,” Davis, 61, said. “They don’t have nothing. And they know they don’t have nothing. They can’t even place me out here. They don’t have no gun, no car, no Keffe D, no nothing.”

The former gang member has been in jail at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas since he was arrested Sept. 29, 2023. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

