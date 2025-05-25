News by Daniel Johnson Alleged Financial Misuse Prompts Investigation Into Durham Committee On The Affairs Of Black People In North Carolina This development represents a blemish on the reputation of an organization that was created in 1935 in order to help register Black voters in the city







The Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People is reportedly being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s financial crimes unit, following a request from Durham District Attorney Satana Deberry to examine the committee’s use of campaign funds. Additionally, Donald Hughes, a former vice chair of the political action committee, recently explained his reasons for resigning from the organization earlier this year.

According to WRAL, Hughes indicated that he became aware of some troubling charges by the organization, like payments to a beauty supply store in Durham, and the organization’s handling of the issues he raised prompted him to resign some time later.

“It became apparent pretty quickly that there was the potential for serious financial malfeasance and potentially the embezzlement and misappropriation of the Durham Committee PAC’s tens of thousands of dollars,” Hughes told the outlet. “I was deeply disturbed upon finding out.”

Hughes continued, “Knowing a little bit about campaign finance law, those charges do not align with what should be happening with campaign finance dollars. There were payments made to makeup artists, to hair stylists. There were payments made at local beauty supply stores…There is no way that I could remain in that position without having the ability to review that report. I think it was imperative that I spoke out publicly to warn other organizations, but to also show that as an individual, I value transparency, I value integrity, and that no one, no matter your political affiliation, is above the law.”

Floyd McKissick Jr., who took over as the organization’s chair in January, told the outlet that although he could not comment specifically on an ongoing investigation, which the political action committee initiated, he remains hopeful that those who participated in unlawful acts will be held accountable.

“We are optimistic that any person or persons that engaged in criminal wrongdoing will be held accountable, but we cannot discuss it any further because of an ongoing investigation, which we initiated, based upon the findings in a report prepared by a CPA,” McKissick told WRAL.

As of May 23, there has not been any clarification provided by District Attorney Deberry, nor have there been any charges filed, and the Bureau of Investigations has not confirmed any names or any reported persons of interest in the investigation at this time. However, this development represents a blemish on the reputation of an organization that was created in 1935 in order to help register Black voters in the city and eventually led to the first Black policemen hired by the city and the establishment of recreational facilities for Black people in Durham.

According to the Durham County Library, although young Black people determined that the group was too conservative for their tastes by the 1950s, opting instead to join the NAACP and the Congress of Racial Equality, the group remained an important aspect of the Civil Rights movement and helped to desegregate schools in the 1950s and 1960s as well as exerting its influence in the 1980s to get Black people elected to local offices in Durham. It remains an important influencer of Durham’s political scene, the group hosted Vice President Kamala Harris in 2019 as their keynote speaker at their Founders Day Banquet during her campaign for president.

