From Sprinter To CPA Partner: Durran Dunn Talks Discipline & Paying It Forward

Before becoming a partner at Bennett Thrasher and a respected voice in accounting, Durran Dunn was a track athlete and an anonymous crowd favorite at Atlanta Braves games, where he entertained fans as a full-body-suited mascot known as “The Freeze.” But according to a July 9 episode of the Journal of Accountancy podcast, Dunn’s path to professional success wasn’t always clear or conventional.

Hosted by Neil Amato, the recent episode featured a discussion on Dunn’s journey from being a collegiate sprinter to working in accounting.

“I didn’t know what a CPA was until my senior year of college,” Dunn admitted.

“I didn’t grow up around the profession. I just checked the accounting box on the list of majors because it was at the top. It turned out to be one of the best decisions of my life.”

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Dunn’s early life included dramatic transitions—from the Caribbean to New York and later to Mississippi, where he earned athletic and academic scholarships to the University of Southern Mississippi. There, Dunn pursued accounting while running track.

“I was doing 21 credit hours a semester while competing in the 100m, 200m, 4×100, and 4×400 relays,” he explained to host Neil Amato. “I didn’t even know you could change your major. I was just all in.”

That same discipline carried over into his professional life. Now a leader in Risk Advisory Services, Dunn focuses on internal audit, compliance, ESG readiness, and business problem-solving.

“You can’t outwork me,” Dunn told Amato. “I’m probably not the smartest or most talented, but I’ll get it done.”

Dunn credits much of his professional philosophy to his athletic background.

“Everything about preparing for competition—training, focus, execution—applies directly to business,” he said. “I believe optimal results come from being fully present in the moment.”

Beyond his career, Dunn is committed to mentoring young professionals, especially students who, like him, may not initially be aware of the opportunities within the accounting field. He opened up on the Journal of Accountancy Podcast to highlight that a major point of ambition for him is to be a mentor.

“I go into high schools and talk to students who don’t even know what a CPA is. The profession found me, and I want to pay that forward,” he said. “It saved my life.”

Dunn also emphasized the importance of diversity in the field. “There’s a lot of talk about getting more diversity into the pipeline. I believe we have to start early—with awareness and access,” he stated.

For Dunn, lifelong learning remains essential. “I’m a student of everything I touch,” he said. “Even now, as a partner, I’m still learning every day. That mindset will take you far—no matter what path you choose.”

Dunn left Amato with a piece of advice to end the interview.

Dunn advised, “Be disciplined, solve problems, communicate well, and always be learning.”

Dunn’s hard work has been paying off in recent years. The former Jamaican sprinter was honored in 2024 by Forbes’ inaugural list as a member of the top 200 certified public accountants.

More recently, Dunn launched his first official website on July 1. The site showcases clips of his motivational speaking work, media appearances, and testimonials.

Through the site, organizations can book Dunn for both speaking events and breakout sessions.

Dunn wrote of the website launch, “This has been a divine project rooted in my mission to inspire, empower, and challenge individuals and organizations to push beyond limits and lead with purpose. Whether you’re planning a conference, corporate retreat, student event, or leadership summit – I’m here to deliver a message that moves people and drives action.”

