Lifestyle by Selena Hill D’USSÉ Celebrates 30 Years of Jay’Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ With JAŸ-Z 30 Box Set and Live Activations The cognac brand co-founded by the hip-hop billionaire is honoring the legacy of "Reasonable Doubt" with exclusive releases, signature cocktails, and immersive fan experiences







Three decades after Shawn “JAŸ-Z” Carter’s Reasonable Doubt transformed hip-hop, D’USSÉ Cognac is launching a nationwide campaign to celebrate the cultural milestone.

To mark the 30th anniversary of Carter’s debut album, the luxury cognac announced the release of a limited-time Jaÿ-Z D’USSÉ VSOP collector’s box set. D’USSÉ, which was founded by the hip-hop mogul and the global spirits company Bacardi, will also host a variety of live events in Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Washington, New York, and Philadelphia, celebrating the album’s legacy and Carter’s storied career.

Source: D’USSÉ Cognac unveils the limited-edition JAŸ-Z30 VSOP Collector’s Box Set honoring the enduring cultural impact of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint.

“Mr. Shawn Carter’s codes of ambition, craftsmanship, and excellence are woven into the DNA of D’USSÉ, and JAŸ-Z30 is a powerful reflection of that legacy,” says Gigi DaDan, the General Manager of D’USSÉ, in a press release. “For 30 years, he has shaped culture through music, art, style, and philanthropy, and as a brand built as an extension of his innovation, D’USSÉ has continued to redefine the cognac category while honoring its heritage.”

To further commemorate the moment, D’USSÉ announced a signature cocktail called CODE30, which combines the bright, citrus-forward blend of D’USSÉ Cognac with lemon, amaretto, pineapple juice, and soda water.

Source: D’USSÉ Cognac’s limited-edition JAŸ-Z30 VSOP Collector’s Box Set and the CODE30 signature cocktail inspired by legacy, celebration, and modern cognac culture. (Photo courtesy of NIKE CommunicationsP

“D’USSÉ was created to celebrate those forging their own path — and we believe the best moments are meant to be shared. There’s no better way to mark 30 years than raising a glass to community, legacy, and what comes next,” said DaDan.

Outside of the collector’s box set and cocktail, the campaign will host activations at major events throughout the summer, including The Roots Picnic, which the Grammy-winning rapper is headlining, along with his upcoming Yankee Stadium residency in July, dubbed “JAŸ-Z 30” and “JAŸ-Z 25.” The first will pay homage to his 1996 debut album, followed by a celebration of the 2001 release of Carter’s The Blueprint.

The performances mark JAŸ-Z’s first solo stadium shows in nearly a decade, reports REVOLT. Fans attending the events can expect dedicated D’USSÉ bars, specialty cocktails, and branded experiences celebrating the rapper’s contributions to hip-hop.