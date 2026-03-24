Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn JAŸ-Z Adds Third Yankee Stadium Show After Concert Sells Out In Minutes JAŸ-Z added a third date to his weekend takeover at Yankee Stadium.







Instant sellouts have prompted JAY-Z to add a third date to his weekend takeover at Yankee Stadium this July.

Billionaire hip-hop mogul JAŸ-Z quickly added a third date after tickets for JAŸ-Z 30 and JAŸ-Z 25 sold out within minutes, with thousands waiting in virtual queues. The added show, JAŸ-Z EXTRA INNINGS on July 12, saw high demand from fans after going on sale at 1 p.m. on March 24, USA Today reports.

The July 10 and 11 shows will mark two landmark anniversaries: the 30th anniversary of his 1996 debut, “Reasonable Doubt,” and the 25th anniversary of his 2000 classic, “The Blueprint.” The added JAŸ-Z EXTRA INNINGS show isn’t tied to a specific album but will “build on the momentum” of the first two concerts, according to a release.

In a new interview with Frazier Tharpe of GQ, JAŸ-Z revealed he’s working on new music but admitted some tracks are “too dark” to release.

“I don’t know how to make music that’s not reflective of how I’m feeling at the moment,” he said. “I have a lot of scratch ideas and they like all bad. I got to be honest, they’re bad.”

JAY-Z says the music he was making recently was too dark to put out:



“I don’t know how to make music that’s not reflective of how I’m feeling at the moment… I have a lot of scratch ideas and they like all bad. I got to be honest, they’re bad.” (via GQ) pic.twitter.com/PtXrK3u2iQ — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 24, 2026

Jay-Z said he endured a difficult 2025, pointing to the Tony Buzbee-linked legal matter, including a sexual assault lawsuit that also named Sean “Diddy” Combs and left him “really heartbroken.” The Roc Nation founder added that he would rather “die” than settle a case involving such serious allegations.

“[Settling] ain’t in my DNA,” he said. “First of all, I had to tell my wife [Beyoncé]. Let’s back up. I know the weight that this is going to bring on our family. I can’t do it. I would die. If I settled—make that thing go away. And for me, it would’ve been cheaper? Yes. Cheaper, quicker, move on with your life. I knew what was coming. I wasn’t naive.”

Despite what he’s described as an attempt to tarnish his name, the sold-out shows suggest the admiration surrounding JAŸ-Z remains strong. In addition to his Yankee Stadium run, he’s also set to perform at the Roots Picnic in May, with fans able to try their luck for tickets through Live Nation.

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